Tiana’s Palace Coming this Year to Disneyland Resort

Today, Disney Parks Blog announced that Tiana’s Palace will be opening at the Disneyland Resort this year. They had previously mentioned this new dining location at the D23 Convention last year. Disneyland is retheming some of New Orleans Square to feature Tiana including the newly opened Eudora Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets. Eudora, being Tiana’s mom, and the store being a combination of both of their dreams. Additionally, Disneyland announced it will be retelling Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening in 2024.

Tiana’s Palace will take over the French Market Restaurant in Disneyland. The French Market restaurant and the Mint Julep Bar will close to begin this retheming on February 17, 2023.

In the Disney classic, “The Princess and the Frog,” Tiana and her father, James, dream of opening a restaurant. That dream comes a reality at the end of the film with Tiana opening her restaurant, Tiana’s Palace. Disney Parks Blog went into detail about the restaurant:

“Within its peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies, you’ll find elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana’s life and friendships. The new Tiana’s Palace will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film, offering authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures in this quick-service style restaurant.”

They continued:

“The menu at Tiana’s Palace will expand on many of the current favorites served in the location, explore seasonal flavors and, of course, offer some New Orleans classics. Tiana’s Palace is sure to be a gathering place for friends and family to enjoy great food and celebrate together, just like Tiana and her father James dreamed of.”

Tiana’s Palace will be a quick-service restaurant and not a character dining location. However, it was noted that Tiana will make appearances for meet and greets in New Orleans Square.

Tiana’s Palace is sure to delight not only fans of Tiana’s, but every Disneyland guest.

