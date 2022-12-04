The Willow Series Currently Tracking To Be Another Disney+ Disappointment

The 1988 cult classic film Willow has finally gotten a continuation 34 years later in the brand new Disney+ mini-series.

The series’ official synopsis reads:

It has been years since Queen Bavmorda was defeated. An unlikely group of six heroes sets off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world from the Gales.

Ever since the series’ announcement people have been looking forward to seeing Warwick Davis once again reprise one of his most famous roles (aside from Wicket from Return of the Jedi).

The first two episodes to the eight episode series premiered exclusively on Disney+ on November 30th, 2022.

But sadly it appears that in a long list of Disney+ original series this one appears to be another dud.

Despite getting praise from critics fans have been voicing their criticisms of the show, calling it a high budget CW fantasy series that doesn’t even focus on the titular Willow as the main character.

Most shockingly was the series’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. It currently sits at a staggeringly low 28% audience score, that’s worse than She-Hulk’s 33%, making it the worst rated Disney+ series to date.

When compared to the original film’s 79% audience score that is quite the drop.

Many are worried that this series will simply follow the unfortunate trend of movies and shows where it’s just there to replace older character(s) with new ones. And instead of respecting the material that came before they try to do something completely different which leads to the fans of the original property just abandoning ship. By the early reviews Willow could be the next casualty of this trend.

Granted the series has only recently begun and still has six more episodes, so there is a chance for an uptick in ratings.

What do you think? Will the series get better as it goes along? Or will it be more of the same that we’ve seen from numerous other Disney+ originals?