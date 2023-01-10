The Ugly Harmonious Barges Will Be Removed in Phases After Show Ends on April 2

Previously it was announced that the popular ‘EPCOT Forever’ would be temporarily returning as EPCOT’s Night-time Spectacular on April 3, 2023. Of course this means that ‘Harmonious’ would have to end it’s run. ‘Harmonious’ will have it’s last show on April 2, 2023. With the switch comes the removal of those horrendous barges that block up the whole view of the World Showcase Lagoon.

The barges will be removed in phases according to the Disney Parks Blog:

“Similar to how it appeared in 2021, “EPCOT Forever” is the perfect offering while our Entertainment team preps the Lagoon, including a phased removal of fireworks platforms following the final “Harmonious” performance on April 2. A limited-time spectacle of lasers, lighting, special effects, and fireworks, “EPCOT Forever” returns with a collection of songs that offer both a trip down memory lane and a look toward the future.”

I’m just glad they are getting rid of those eyesores. I don’t care how incredible a show looks at night, if the other 80-90% of the time it looks terrible in the daylight.

