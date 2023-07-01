The Third Tron Film, ‘Tron: Ares’ Gains Three New Cast Members







Disney is going to make a third Tron film finally. I’m not sure why, given how poorly the last one did, but 13 years later, casting announcements beyond Jared Leto have finally been made.

The third Tron film will be called ‘Tron: Ares,’ I think Disney is pushing for the movie now that they have Disney+ and the Tron Lightcycle Run coaster at Walt Disney World.

Who’s been cast?

Jared Leto has been tied to the project for years.

He’s popped up here and there over the years to talk about how the film was still in play. Leto will be playing the program called Ares, so like Tron but not Tron.

I hope this isn’t another movie called Tron that doesn’t have Tron in it. The last film was a waste in that regard. According to THR, this new film is set to focus on “the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.”

Evan Peters has been added to the cast.

Although his role isn’t clear, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the script seemed to call for a warrior in the game and an average guy in the real world. My money is on the average guy character.

Jodie Turner-Smith and actress Greta Lee have recently been added to the cast. While we do not know who Turner-Smith is playing, Deadline believes that Lee is playing a video programmer.

“Lee will reportedly play a video game programmer and tech baron who is hellbent on protecting her technology.”

The film will reportedly start shooting this August in Vancouver, provided the strikes don’t stop it from doing so.

‘Tron: Ares” was written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne. Joachim Rønning will direct the film, which is being produced by Emma Ludbrook, Justin Springer, Jeffrey Silver, and Jared Leto, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Sources: Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter (THR)