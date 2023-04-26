The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Japanese Script Is “Unique”







It’s hard to deny the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film is now close to $1 billion globally. However, not all audiences are getting the same experience, it seems.

GameSpot noted Mario’s creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, stated that the film’s Japanese script was “unique.” Of course, being in a different language already sets it apart, but it appears the changes go beyond that.

Miyamoto explained, “Since we were creating this movie in both Japan and the United States, we thought we should make a Japanese version as well. When we decided to make this movie, we discussed creating a unique Japanese script from the beginning. Even if we were shown an English script, it would be hard to understand the subtle nuances.”

If you want to see just how different the experience is, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is being shown in Japanese at these select cities starting April 28th:

Honolulu, HI

Los Angeles, CA

Seattle, WA

Toronto, ON

New York, NY

San Francisco

Vancouver, BC

Some cities will have multiple theatres playing the Japanese-scripted Super Mario film. The tweet below from the movie’s official Twitter account has more details.

SUPER NEWS! For a limited time you can enjoy #SuperMarioMovie in Japanese at select screenings starting Friday April 28. pic.twitter.com/G3PLVbIqhz — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 25, 2023

If you still have not seen the new Mario movie because the “professional” critics panned it, check out our review on ClownfishTV.com. Although the Mario games may be universally loved, the feature film isn’t quite there.

I took my kid to see it, and I was surprised at how quiet the theatre was throughout the entire runtime. There were some laughs, but not many. My kid was getting fidgety, a clear sign she was bored.

It was indeed a film I watched. The characters and scenery were bright, colorful, and full of references to Mario’s 40+ years of video game history. However, there was so little to the story that I yearned for the high strangeness of the 1993 Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton-directed movie.

That movie may have been a production nightmare, but it was extraordinarily memorable.

[Source: Twitter]

[Source: GameSpot]