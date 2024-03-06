The Odd World Of Kung Fu Panda Video Games







For some time, every major movie franchise, big or small, had some kind of video game tie-in, and DreamWorks films were no exception. Numerous films from Antz to Madagascar to Shrek and even A Bee Movie all saw some kind of multi-media expansion. The Kung Fu Panda is no different in that regard.







With its setting and characters lending themselves well to action games, it wasn’t a matter of if we would get video games, but when. And there were plenty. Some were your standard action platform, but some were pretty strange.



The first game based on the film is of course the Kung Fu Panda video game released in June of 2008 for PS2, PS3, Wii, DS, Xbox 360 and PC/Mac.

Published by Activision, the game sees you recreate moments from the film with a few added side stories to help add length to the game. Playable characters include Po, Master Shifu, Master Tigress, and Master Monkey.

The game is an overall fun experience for film fans and fans of both action and platform games. It featured various forms of gameplay, large levels, and multiple multiplayer modes, including an arena fighting game where you and your friends can engage in kung fu combat to the finish.



Later that same year, in November, Activision released the Wii and DS exclusive spin-off game Kung Fu Panda: Legendary Warriors. The game sees you journey to different locations across China as Tai Lung has returned and has recruited a number of underlings to spread chaos across the land.

The gameplay is set in a fixed stage where you defeat waves of enemies until you eventually face and defeat that stage’s boss. The game is half a beat ’em’ up action game and half a 3D arena fighting game, with all of the bosses being playable characters in a style resembling Capcom’s Power Stone. However, half of the roster is permanently locked and can only be accessed if you link the DS version of the game via Wii-to-DS connectivity.



In April of 2010, DreamWorks partnered with HumaNature to develop Kung Fu Panda World, an online MMO where players could create their own original character with their own martial arts style and experience multiple different games and activities, all for a monthly subscription, of course (or a free version with advertisements). The game was shut down in 2012 for unknown reasons.

In May of 2011, the Kung Fu Panda 2 video game was released for PS3, Wii (with the uDraw GameTablit), DS and a special version for the Xbox 360 and developed by THQ. The game takes place after the events of the film and sees Po, alongside the other kung fu masters, protect Gongmen City. The game is an action beat-em-up game where you crave to different points of the city and face waves of enemies and multiple bosses until you have cleared the city of bad guys.

The Xbox 360 version was made specifically for the Kinect, so players would have to perform various motions with their arms and legs to battle each enemy. This version of the game used the same level and enemy layout, so it is visually identical.

In early 2015, DreamWorks partnered with the arcade company ICE to develop Kung Fu Panda Dojo Mojo for arcades. A ticket-dispensing arcade game where players must use their reflexes and bash one of six drums in sequence to get high scores. The game is meant for younger players to win tickets for prizes at the arcade’s prize booth.

The last official Kung Fu Panda game was Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends in December of 2015 and was meant to coincide with the release of Kung Fu Panda 3, which was released a month later. The game was developed by Little Orbit and released on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, 3DSS and PC/Steam. Showdown of Legendary Legends is a fighting game similar to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. and sees characters from across the three films engage in frantic multiplayer combat.

Following the game’s release, it would receive two waves of DLC content with eight additional fighters and four additional levels all themed after Kung Fu Panda 3. The game was, however, delisted in January 2019 due to the license expiring. All DLC for the game is only available to those who bought it.



Since then, there sadly haven’t been any new Kung Fu Panda standalone games aside from guest appearances in games such as Brawlhala and DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing. There were also a handful of online flash games, such as the 2D beat ’em’ up Kung Fu Panda: Tales of Po and a handful of mobile games which are no longer available.

With the fourth film in the franchise releasing this month, there are sadly no signs of any new games. But hopefully, someday, we might get a chance to revisit the Valley of Peace and fight alongside our favorite kung fu heroes.



Do you remember playing any of these games? Do you have any fond memories of playing them? Should DreamWorks make another Kung Fu Panda video game? Let us know.