The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Is Coming Next Week

We finally have an estimated date for a new “The Mandalorian’ Season 3 trailer. The new trailer is going to drop on Monday during halftime.

It will be aired during Monday Night Football’s Super Wild Card game presented by Verizon. During the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on January 16th the new trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before it is released online.

Many are very excited about the third season of “The Mandalorian” which is set to air on Disney+ beginning March 1st.

The synopsis for Season 3 reads:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

