‘The Jungle Book’ Disney x Dooney and Bourke Bags Now Available

Disney has partnered up with Dooney and Bourke yet again for a new designed based on ‘Disney’s The Jungle Book.’ The print features Mowgli, Kaa, Baloo, King Louie, and Shere Khan and Junior. I love the watercolor-esque styling of the design.

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 5 1/2” H x 8” W x 2 3/4” D with a strap drop of 24 1/2”

“Everyone will wanna be like you when you’re carrying around this Dooney & Bourke camera bag inspired by Disney’s beloved 1967 classic The Jungle Book. The film’s colorful cast of characters, including Mowgli, Baloo, King Louie, and Shere Khan, are pictured in the vibrant allover print on this simulated leather bag that comes with a removable leather tag with the movie’s name.

Allover print includes Mowgli, Kaa, Bagheera, Baloo, King Louie, Shere Khan, and Junior

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings with blue edging

Zip closure with braided zip pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Adjustable shoulder strap

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined“

The drawstring bag measures 10” H x 10” W x 7” D.

“You’ll be able to fit more than just the bare necessities in this Dooney & Bourke bag inspired by Disney’s beloved 1967 classic The Jungle Book. The film’s colorful cast of characters, including Mowgli, Baloo, King Louie, and Shere Khan, are pictured in the vibrant allover print on this simulated leather drawstring bag that comes with a removable leather tag with the movie’s name.

Allover print includes Mowgli, Kaa, Bagheera, Baloo, King Louie, Shere Khan, and Junior

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings with blue edging

Drawstring closure

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable shoulder strap

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet”

This piece measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop of 10 1/2”

“You’ll be able to fit more than just the bare necessities in this spacious Dooney & Bourke tote inspired by Disney’s beloved 1967 classic The Jungle Book. The film’s colorful cast of characters, including Mowgli, Baloo, King Louie, and Shere Khan, are pictured in the vibrant allover print on this simulated leather bag that comes with a removable leather tag with the movie’s name.

Allover print includes Mowgli, Kaa, Bagheera, Baloo, King Louie, Shere Khan, and Junior

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings with blue edging

Zip closure closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone finish hardware

Fully lined“

These pieces are available now on Shop Disney and likely in the parks.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!