‘The Jungle Book’ Disney x Dooney and Bourke Bags Now Available

Disney has partnered up with Dooney and Bourke yet again for a new designed based on ‘Disney’s The Jungle Book.’ The print features Mowgli, Kaa, Baloo, King Louie, and Shere Khan and Junior. I love the watercolor-esque styling of the design.
Let’s take a look!
The Jungle Book Camera Bag – $228
This piece measures 5 1/2” H x 8” W x 2 3/4” D with a strap drop of 24 1/2”
“Everyone will wanna be like you when you’re carrying around this Dooney & Bourke camera bag inspired by Disney’s beloved 1967 classic The Jungle Book. The film’s colorful cast of characters, including Mowgli, Baloo, King Louie, and Shere Khan, are pictured in the vibrant allover print on this simulated leather bag that comes with a removable leather tag with the movie’s name.
- Allover print includes Mowgli, Kaa, Bagheera, Baloo, King Louie, Shere Khan, and Junior
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings with blue edging
- Zip closure with braided zip pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined“
The Jungle Cruise Drawstring Bag – $298
The drawstring bag measures 10” H x 10” W x 7” D.
“You’ll be able to fit more than just the bare necessities in this Dooney & Bourke bag inspired by Disney’s beloved 1967 classic The Jungle Book. The film’s colorful cast of characters, including Mowgli, Baloo, King Louie, and Shere Khan, are pictured in the vibrant allover print on this simulated leather drawstring bag that comes with a removable leather tag with the movie’s name.
- Allover print includes Mowgli, Kaa, Bagheera, Baloo, King Louie, Shere Khan, and Junior
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings with blue edging
- Drawstring closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable shoulder strap
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet”
The Jungle Cruise Tote Bag – $328
This piece measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4” D with a handle drop of 10 1/2”
“You’ll be able to fit more than just the bare necessities in this spacious Dooney & Bourke tote inspired by Disney’s beloved 1967 classic The Jungle Book. The film’s colorful cast of characters, including Mowgli, Baloo, King Louie, and Shere Khan, are pictured in the vibrant allover print on this simulated leather bag that comes with a removable leather tag with the movie’s name.
- Allover print includes Mowgli, Kaa, Bagheera, Baloo, King Louie, Shere Khan, and Junior
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings with blue edging
- Zip closure closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Fully lined“
These pieces are available now on Shop Disney and likely in the parks.
What do you think?
