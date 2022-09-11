The Hatbox Ghost is Coming to Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion

Foolish mortal beware! Disney has announced that The Hatbox Ghost is finally going to materialize in Walt Disney World’s version of The Haunted Mansion in 2023.

It’s happening! The Hatbox Ghost will materialize at the Haunted Mansion in 2023 in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort! 👻 #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/Itoz0DMC3Z — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

The Hatbox Ghost has been a part of the Disneyland version of The Haunted Mansion since 2015, but his history goes back much further.

An early version of the animatronic was installed and operating on Cast Member preview nights way back in 1969. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get the effects to work correctly and he was… uh… chopped from the attraction for decades after that. He faded into ‘urban legend’ status until his reappearance.

