The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Promises Loving Friends, Comedy and Kevin Bacon

Today Disney has released the trailer for the upcoming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ coming to Disney+. We’ve been hearing about it for awhile now, but we finally got a look at the holiday special coming to the platform on November 25th.
The special seems to center around Star Lord missing Gamora. During a conversation with Kraglin Mantis and Drax learn about the Earth custom of Christmas. They decide that to cheer Peter (Star Lord) up they will take him to Earth for Christmas.
But where does Kevin Bacon come in? He’s the gift.
Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming November 25, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5SYaVrj6TP
The response from Twitter has been very positive!
I didn’t know Drax looking for Kevin Bacon was what I wanted for Christmas! 🤣🤣🤣
WE FINALLY GOT KEVIN BACON!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KFeELgBI53
This actually looks like a fun family movie ima watch it, especially for cosmo😂
This looks nuts 🤣
I have to admit, after seeing the trailer I’m definitely looking forward to this as well!
