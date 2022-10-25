The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Promises Loving Friends, Comedy and Kevin Bacon

Today Disney has released the trailer for the upcoming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ coming to Disney+. We’ve been hearing about it for awhile now, but we finally got a look at the holiday special coming to the platform on November 25th.

The special seems to center around Star Lord missing Gamora. During a conversation with Kraglin Mantis and Drax learn about the Earth custom of Christmas. They decide that to cheer Peter (Star Lord) up they will take him to Earth for Christmas.

But where does Kevin Bacon come in? He’s the gift.

Take a look!

This holiday season is going to be out of this world. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming November 25, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5SYaVrj6TP — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 25, 2022

The response from Twitter has been very positive!

I didn’t know Drax looking for Kevin Bacon was what I wanted for Christmas! 🤣🤣🤣 — Tina Powell (@tinaps27) October 25, 2022

WE FINALLY GOT KEVIN BACON!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KFeELgBI53 — I’m Rotten To The Core🍎 (@BrandonBurney12) October 25, 2022

This actually looks like a fun family movie ima watch it, especially for cosmo😂 — Omar Al-Koush (@OmarAlKoush1) October 25, 2022

This looks nuts 🤣 — Paul Larnach (@Paul_Larnach) October 25, 2022

I have to admit, after seeing the trailer I’m definitely looking forward to this as well!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!