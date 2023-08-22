The Great Debate: Disney Bubble Wands Magic or Menace?







As I was checking out Shop Disney to see if anything new was dropped, I saw a brand new bubble wand for Halloween (you can find it here for $30), and I got to thinking about the controversy I often see over these toys. It’s a debate that many Disney boards have hosted as guests discuss the merits and annoyances of these overpriced plastic souvenirs. Today we are going to look at both sides of the argument.

Once upon a time, I bought my daughter a ‘Frozen’ themed bubble wand at Walt Disney World. However, my rule to her was that she not use it when other people were around, so she had to save it for areas without a crowd because the wands can quickly be a nuisance for others.

First some wand pros

They distract children

We’ve all been there, and while Disney is full of wonders, it can be overstimulating or small children can get bored standing in lines or wandering around to your next Genie+ booking. These wands can do wonders for distracting a child from all the hustle and bustle of the theme parks.

2. They make memories

A lot of kids who received one of these wands usually remember it for years. There’s something magical about moving around the park with sparkling bubbles all around you. For a lot of kids, it’s memorable.

3. Sometimes, other guests and children love to see the bubbles too

Occasionally you will find other guests that enjoy the bubbles as well. Often other kids will enjoy them and then immediately hound their caregivers for one too. I’m sure Disney counts on that.

4. Their compact size makes them easy to pack

As far as souvenirs go, these wands are relatively easy to pack up for the return trip home. I would recommend emptying them, though, so as not to get the soap all over your luggage.

Wand Cons

The bubbles annoy other guests.

That’s mostly it. The biggest con of all.

This is the biggest reason I hear. A lot of other guests strongly dislike these bubble wands. Most of the complaints are that parents allow their children to use them in crowded areas, queues, and sometimes restaurants.

Complaints have ranged from soap getting into their eyes, to bubbles popping all over their glasses, making them a mess, vision obstruction, photo obstruction, or photo bombing from the bubbles (personally, I think they would enhance a photo, but that’s just me.) I saw one person upset because they were at a crowded restaurant, and a child kept blowing bubbles all over their food. Yuck.

I can honestly say that I have seen parents encourage their children to use the wands if they saw another guest, who happened to be where they wanted to be, to annoy them in an attempt to get them to move. This happened when people came in later for a parade, and they wanted to be in a certain spot. The annoyed guests did move, and the bad behavior was rewarded.

It’s like when people go to a Disney park, they only think about themselves and their “magic” and then deflect by saying other people are “selfish” or the popular “they’re just kids” gaslight.

They are just kids, and you are the adult, so tell them “no.” Or only allow them to use the wand in areas where there aren’t a lot of people and definitely not in a restaurant.

2. They are very expensive for what they are, and many require batteries. But, they do last for quite a long time. If your child will play with it for longer than just in the parks. Some do, but mine did not.

Bubble wands can be a fun addition to your trip, but just put some rules in place for when to use and not use the toy. Trust me; it will save you and others a lot of aggravation. Buy the wand but practice good wand etiquette and use it as a teachable moment about respecting others and manners.

You may agree or disagree. Comment and let us know.