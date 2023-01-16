The Coveted Winnie The Pooh Fleece Jacket and More Now Available On Shop Disney

If you’ve been following Disney drama on social media you might have heard about the crowds descending to get the new Winnie the Pooh Fleece Jacket at Disney Parks. Apparently people were blocking shelves to get this item, at least that’s the story.

Guess what? It’s now available on Shop Disney!

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-XXL

“You’ll enjoy warm memories and Winnie the Pooh and his pals when bundled up in this charming and cozy fleece jacket. The front and back of this button-up jacket duplicates an allover colorful illustration of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger setting off on another adventure in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Front and back features allover sublimated print of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger

Low pile polar fleece

Side seam zip pockets

Snap front closure

Elastic cuffs

Polyester“

You can get the jacket now and not pay the $120+ price tag on eBay.

There are some other pieces in the collection as well:

Sizes XS-3X

“Enjoy a bother-free day with Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger in the Hundred Acre Wood of your own imagination while wearing this heathered pullover sweatshirt for the young-at-heart.

Screen art

Includes Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger

”Without Pooh, the adventure would be impossible” text

Heathered jersey knit

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

French terry interior

100% Cotton“

Sizes XS-3X

“You will find these charming joggers as uplifting as the situation Pooh finds himself in as he ascends skyward beneath a red balloon. These soft cotton casual pants feature a delightful illustration of Winnie the Pooh and his pals Eeyore, Tigger and Piglet having a fun time in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Right leg screen art illustration of Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger and Piglet

Front pockets

Wide elastic waistband with internal drawstring

100% Cotton“

It’s the color of honey!

Sizes XS-3X

“Fans of Winnie the Pooh will make a bee-line to this honey-colored dress featuring Pooh floating beneath a big balloon. The drop waist cotton dress has delightful sketch illustrations of Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet on the skirt, while its long sleeves make it extra sweet!

Drop waist dress

Illustrated screen art featuring Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet

Long balloon sleeves with elastic cuffs

Round neckline

100% Cotton“

There are also T-shirts and items for kids as well! Here are a few of those!

If you are interested in any of these go now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!