The Coveted Winnie The Pooh Fleece Jacket and More Now Available On Shop Disney

If you’ve been following Disney drama on social media you might have heard about the crowds descending to get the new Winnie the Pooh Fleece Jacket at Disney Parks. Apparently people were blocking shelves to get this item, at least that’s the story.
@disneyalwaysdisney Guess it’s really popular 😅 oops #winniethepooh #pooh #worldofdisney #disneymerchandise #disneymerch #wod #disneyshopping #disneycrowds #disneyootd #disneyjacket ♬ original sound – user53913298445
Guess what? It’s now available on Shop Disney!
Let’s take a look!
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Fleece Jacket – $69.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“You’ll enjoy warm memories and Winnie the Pooh and his pals when bundled up in this charming and cozy fleece jacket. The front and back of this button-up jacket duplicates an allover colorful illustration of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger setting off on another adventure in the Hundred Acre Wood.
- Front and back features allover sublimated print of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger
- Low pile polar fleece
- Side seam zip pockets
- Snap front closure
- Elastic cuffs
- Polyester“
You can get the jacket now and not pay the $120+ price tag on eBay.
There are some other pieces in the collection as well:
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Pullover Sweatshirt – $49.99
Sizes XS-3X
“Enjoy a bother-free day with Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger in the Hundred Acre Wood of your own imagination while wearing this heathered pullover sweatshirt for the young-at-heart.
- Screen art
- Includes Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger
- ”Without Pooh, the adventure would be impossible” text
- Heathered jersey knit
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- French terry interior
- 100% Cotton“
Winnie the Pooh and Friends Jogger Pants – $49.99
Sizes XS-3X
“You will find these charming joggers as uplifting as the situation Pooh finds himself in as he ascends skyward beneath a red balloon. These soft cotton casual pants feature a delightful illustration of Winnie the Pooh and his pals Eeyore, Tigger and Piglet having a fun time in the Hundred Acre Wood.
- Right leg screen art illustration of Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger and Piglet
- Front pockets
- Wide elastic waistband with internal drawstring
- 100% Cotton“
Winnie the Pooh and Friends Dress – $44.99
It’s the color of honey!
Sizes XS-3X
“Fans of Winnie the Pooh will make a bee-line to this honey-colored dress featuring Pooh floating beneath a big balloon. The drop waist cotton dress has delightful sketch illustrations of Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet on the skirt, while its long sleeves make it extra sweet!
- Drop waist dress
- Illustrated screen art featuring Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet
- Long balloon sleeves with elastic cuffs
- Round neckline
- 100% Cotton“
There are also T-shirts and items for kids as well! Here are a few of those!
If you are interested in any of these go now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.