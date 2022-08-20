The 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Has Kicked Off At Walt Disney World

This week was a special one as Walt Disney World welcomed the athletes participating in the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games is an event that offers injured, wounded, ill and active duty service people the chance to participate in competitions at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. All five branches of the United States military are represented in teams as well as teams from Canada and the Ukraine.

This annual event has been taking place since 2010.

“The Department of Defense Warrior Games is an annual event, first held in 2010, that celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.”

The participants were honored on Thursday, August 18th when they were the grand marshals in a parade down Main Street U.S.A.

During the parade each athlete took a turn carrying the Warrior Games Torch. They were cheered on by family members, guests and Disney cast members. The Disney SALUTE cast members as well as the Enabled Business Employee Resource Groups were invited to walk with the athletes. (I have to say this makes me tear up.)

Later that day there was a “extra-special” Flag Retreat Ceremony in the Magic Kingdom Town Square where five U.S. Warrior Games athletes were each presented with the American Flag.

This is such a great way to celebrate the military and the participants in the Warrior Games! I love how they include military across the board, even those who have been wounded, are ill, or are active duty.

“Hundreds of elite athletes from across the United States Armed Forces and allied nations will be competing at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.”

If you would like to be part of the event the competitions are free and open to the public at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex through August 28, 2022.

You can learn more about the games and the program by visiting DoDWarriorGames.com.

As the daughter of a Navy veteran I want to thank Disney for hosting and thank all our military (past and present) and their families for their service and sacrifices. I wish you all luck (especially you team Navy) in the games!

Source: Disney Parks Blog