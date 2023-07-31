Tatiana Maslany Calls Bog Iger “Out Of Touch” Over Strikes







The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are currently crippling Hollywood and their various productions. A number of films and shows have either been put on hold, shelved or even outright canceled. Disney is currently considering pushing back even more upcoming films to help fill in the gaps left by the strikes.







Disney’s CEO Bob Iger recently made comments about the strikes that led to massive backlash across the industry with people such as SAG President Fran Drescher calling his statement “terribly repugnant.”



But now, from within Disney’s own ranks, one of Marvel’s recent leading ladies Tatiana Maslany, who starred as the titular character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is calling him out now.





Maslany was recently interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter while taking part in a picket line in New York City. She began to explain her overall feelings about the situation:



“I have friends who have been doing this for 30 to 40 years and have lost their health care because the minimums are so relatively low, but wages have gone down, and people’s quotes no longer stand for anything. It’s just like we’ve been completely cast aside.“



When asked about her thoughts on the comments made by Disney CEO Bob Iger she said:



“I think he’s completely out of touch. He’s completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and him money.“



“Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of, and it’s outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That’s crew, cast, writers.“







Despite her good intentions, Maslany may receive some kind of penalty for this. There is the possibility that she knows that there might not be a second season of She-Hulk and if so, she doesn’t care whether or not she makes Bob angry. But this doesn’t look good for Disney when even your own actors are calling you out.



Do you support her comments? How long do you think the strikes will last? Let us know.



