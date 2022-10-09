T.J. Miller Says He’s Not Returning For Deadpool 3

Actor and Comedian T.J. Miller, known for films such as Cloverfield, How to Train Your Dragon and The Emoji Movie, recently stated in an interview in Entertainment Weekly saying that he will not be returning to the popular Deadpool Franchise.







Miller played the character Weasel in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2. The character was a friend of the titular character who ran a bar that he and other mercenaries/bounty hunters would visit.

In the interview Miller claims that Ryan Reynolds “hates” him:

“As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’ I just kind of listened and thought it was weird and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?’”



He also claimed that the crew on set felt uncomfortable after that sequence.

Miller says that he will not be in Deadpool 3 as he does not wish to work with Ryan Reynolds again:

“Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. I sorta wish him well, because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me. He’s such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he’s so quick, he’s so funny. I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, ‘See? You guys see?’“



There is a chance that Reynolds may not like Miller due to past incidents, like in 2018 when he called in a fake bomb scare on an Amtrak train which cost him his role in How to Train Your Dragon 3. However the charges were dismissed in 2021 due to it likely being a cognitive issue following brain surgery.



What do you think? Would you miss Miller’s Weasel if he wasn’t in Deadpool 3?



Source: comicbook.com