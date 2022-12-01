Super Nintendo World Map Image Unveiled For Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is getting set to open the first state-side version of Super Nintendo World in early 2023. Universal Japan opened their version in March of 2021. Ahead of this highly anticipated opening, we have a potential look at the map image for the new area! Right now this is rumor and not officially confirmed.

According to Twitter user CygnusParkYT, this is a look at the map asset to be used for Super Nintendo World.

The official map asset for Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/KtHXvTIi7o — Cygnus (@CygnusParkYT) December 1, 2022

We can not 100% verify that this is indeed the actual asset, but other assets were added to the Universal Studios Hollywood app as well.

With the latest update, Super Nintendo World assets have been added into the USH App!!!! pic.twitter.com/qP0pr4sovA — Cygnus (@CygnusParkYT) November 30, 2022

The official write-up for Super Nintendo World says:

“Power up and immerse yourself with thrills the whole family can enjoy at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, opening early 2023. Let loose in this incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, along with imaginative interactive areas, themed shopping and dining.”

Like the Japanese park this one will feature a Mario Kart attraction. For Universal Studios Hollywood it’s called ‘Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge.” We also know that reservations will likely be required to enter the area.

It’s getting pretty exciting as we get closer and closer to the opening!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Hat tip to WDWNT