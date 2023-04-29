Super Mario Bros. Is Expected To Hit $1 Billion This Weekend







Super Mario Bros. is expected to cross the $1 Billion mark by the end of the weekend. While things could technically happen, and it will fall short, it’s very likely the film will stomp its way to the coveted milestone.

According to Variety, the estimates are $487.5 million for North America and $533 million for the global market. If this holds, it will push the film past $1 billion to about $1.2 billion!

Since the pandemic, only four other films have crossed that threshold, and none of them were animated movies. All four were franchise films, including Avatar: The Way of Water, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jurassic World Dominion, and Top Gun: Maverick.

The film is taking the world by storm. Jack Black’s song as Bowser, ‘Peaches,’ is climbing the Billboard Top 100 charts and is now at number 56!

Super Mario Bros. has been a hit with kids and adults. Families have been flocking to the theater to see the beloved plumbers and their friends. Disney needs to step up their game if they want to take back the animation crown.

The news of crossing $1 billion comes after Comcast’s earnings call, where they touted the Universal theme parks and Super Nintendo Land as successes. Universal theme parks are hitting higher attendance and per-person spending totals than before the pandemic.

“Comcast’s theme parks segment raked in over $1.9 billion in revenue last quarter. That amount marked a nearly 25% increase from $1.5 billion over the same period in 2022.”

I can’t wait to see what other Nintendo films we could get. Many of us are hoping for a Legend of Zelda movie!

This will be the first weekend the Super Mario Bros. film releases in Japan, and we could see the box office perform well there for a couple of weeks. It has yet to open in South Korea.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.