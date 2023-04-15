Super Mario Bros Estimated To Hit Almost $660 Million Through Sunday







Super Mario Bros is still dominating the global box office. The estimates for the global total after the second weekend are coming in at around $660 Million!

Just the global total is about $318.6M. Overall the film will likely see a 40-45% decline since opening weekend, which is a better percentage than a lot of recent film performances in theaters. Variety estimates the drop on the higher end, but notes “A major release that opens above $100 million hardly ever slips less than 50% in its second outing.”

With the current total heading up and up it’s become the “highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time!” It’s also the “biggest global opening weekend for any animated film ever.”

The animated film starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen is stomping the competition and will likely continue to do so for another week or two.

Universal is probably thrilled that the film is doing so well, especially with their focus on Super Nintendo World at their theme parks. Disney might be sweating it a bit.

