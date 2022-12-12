Strange World To Stream on Disney+ Before Christmas

Walt Disney Animation’s ‘Strange World’ has been in the news a lot lately, and not necessarily for good reasons. The film ended up being touted as a theatrical flop, however those of you who would like to see it again or watch it on streaming are in luck. Disney has announced the film will go to Disney+, ahead of Christmas, on December 23rd.

They’re in their element when exploring this world… Join the Clade family and experience Disney’s #StrangeWorld, streaming December 23 only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/uLIU4xC2iq — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 12, 2022

A date for 2022 wasn’t unexpected to us. We thought Disney might put it on Disney+ sometime around Christmas as the movie did not perform well in theaters. Disney likely wants to get it onto streaming as soon as possible to gain some support from those who didn’t want to pay to see it in theaters.

Disney’s synopsis for the film reads:

“The feature film introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. “Inspired by classic adventure stories,” said director Don Hall, “‘Strange World’ is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world.”

The film is currently sitting at a 74% Critical Score and 67% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is important to note the many of the reviews, both very high and very low, tend to focus on representation so take that as you will. The score likely lies somewhere in the middle of all that.

Maybe the film will gain some traction after it’s available on the Disney+ streaming service.

