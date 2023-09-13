Starbucks Nightmare Before Christmas Cup Coming Soon







Starbucks cup collectors are getting a new Halloween treat as a Starbucks Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler set to hit Shop Disney this month.

The Starbucks cups are something that many people collect and being themed to ‘Tim Burton’s: The Nightmare Before Christmas” makes this one even better!

Shop Disney has posted that the new cup will become available on September 25. It’s unclear what time it will drop. Sometimes, they drop at a set time (usually 7-8 AM PST) and sometimes, they just show up when the new items post in the early AM hours.

I know many Starbucks Tumbler fans are going to be all about this one!

If you missed it there was also a new Mickey Halloween Tumbler for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World available now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!