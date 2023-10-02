Starbucks Disney 100 “Partners” Tumbler Now Available







Shop Disney has just released a new geometric design Starbucks Disney tumbler to celebrate Disney’s 100-year anniversary.

Let’s take a look!

This cup is for cold beverages only and holds 24oz. It measures 9” H x 4” Diameter (11 1/2” H with straw.)

“Hold onto special memories every time you pick up this iridescent commemorative tumbler with straw by Starbucks®. Inspired by the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Finale, it features a dazzling allover raised geometric design. With the silhouette of the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ”Partners” statue and the Disney100 logo on one side, it’s the perfect way to savor once-in-a-lifetime memories with every sip.

Cold beverage tumbler

Allover raised geometric design

One side features Disney100 logo and Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ”Partners” statue design

One side features Starbucks® logo

Screw-on lid

Coordinating molded straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out

Part of the Starbucks® Collection developed exclusively for Disney Parks

Part of the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Finale Collection.”

It is available now!

What do you think?