‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Director Wants Series To Be A Trilogy







The 2019 Star Wars video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by Respawn Entertainment was a smash hit, selling over 10 million copies across Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The story of the ronin Jedi Cal Kestis (Played by: Cameron Monaghan) has received praise from both gamers and Star Wars fans alike.







Now with the sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, set to release next month it is considered one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Some believe the game might cause some Hogwarts Legacy players to trade in their wands for a lightsaber.







But it appears that the story will continue after this next installment. The game’s director Stig Asmussen (Known for directing God of War III) said in a recent interview that he wants the series to be a trilogy. He said:



“I always wanted to see this as a trilogy. How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone o the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.“



With the first game selling so well, and the anticipation for the sequel being so big, it is very likely that we may indeed get a third installment. However, you can never be too sure as Star Wars video games never usually make it to a third installment.







The Force Unleashed series had only two games with the third installment getting canceled. The Knights of the Old Republic series only lasted two installments. The Star Wars Starfighter only lasted two games. And most notable of all is both iterations of the Star Wars Battlefront series having both of their third installments canceled.

Do you think we will see a third adventure for the outlaw Jedi on his journey to help take down the Empire?



Source: IGN