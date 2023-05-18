Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser To Close This September







Disney has announced the closure of the failing ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser on September 30th. The hotel has been facing issues for awhile now with bookings dropping off. Disney has offered several deals to entice people to book a trip, but it the demand was not there and “sailings” were under booked. This even prompted Disney to cancel openings in the middle of the week for October-December.

The final voyage is set for September 29-30. Disney is currently contacting guests who have booking after this date to reschedule or cancel. New bookings are being paused until May 26th to allow booked guests the chance to reschedule.

Many have called out Disney for the price tag on the less than 48 hour adventure. Trips started at $4,800 – $6,000 and went up depending on the size of your party, room type, etc.

Disney has issued the following statement:

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our Guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our Guests and fans.

We will be contacting Guests booked for voyages departing on or after Sept. 30 to discuss their options and modify their plans. To prioritize these Guests, we are pausing new bookings until May 26.

We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months.”

Initially the hotel was booked for months, but many guests felt it was a “one-and-done” type of experience. Especially for the price.

No word on what will be done with the location. Disney could do retheme it completely to another experience, or offer a modified experience for a much lower price. If Disney had simply lowered the price by half or more, they would have filled up. This is what happens when you create offerings geared to a limited audience or income bracket.

