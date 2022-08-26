Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Previews 2023 Dates And Captains Table Price Hike

Disney has finally listed the booking dates for the Star Wars Galactic Starcuriser Hotel for 2023. Booking dates are available now through September of next year. Club 33 and Golden Oak members can book now while the general public will be able to book starting on September 1, 2022. Disney Vacation Club members can start booking on August 30th and Annual Passholders on August 31st.

The Galactic Starcruiser hotel has been an issue for Disney in regards to demand. It started off strong but the bookings haven’t been booked solid. I have to wonder if they waited this long to put up openings for 2023 because they were hoping to get people to come this year since they couldn’t book for next year.

Here is the current availability through September 2023:

As far as pricing goes. It is still listed as the same base price, but you have to call to book. It is possible those prices will change.

We do know that there is another price hike with the release of 2023 dates. The Captains Table dining upcharge will increase from $30 per person up to $50 per person starting in 2023. That is almost double the cost per person. This comes after the announcement that the CSL Portrait experience is increasing from $99 to $399!

So far Disney has not offered any special holiday “cruises” or anything other than what has been offered so far. For many the Galactic Starcruiser is a “one-and-done” experience. Especially at the price. This could get those with the disposable income, or who are willing to spend the money again, to return.

If you are interested you will be able to book for 2023 starting next Thursday, September 1.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog, WDWNT