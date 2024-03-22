Star Wars Fans Can Buy Blue Milk Next Month







Disney is trying really hard to keep “Star Wars” relevant. Now, they are teaming up with TruMoo to bring blue milk to stores starting on April 17 ahead of Star Wars Day, aka “May the Fourth.”

This milk doesn’t seem to be the same as the terrible stuff they sell in Galaxy’s Edge at the theme parks. It will be a vanilla-flavored milk that’s colored blue and not the plant-based coconut/ rice milk concoctions.

I’m sure the price will be palatable too. Blue and Green Milk at the theme parks will cost you $8.99 per glass. You will likely be able to purchase the entire quart of blue milk for the same price or less, depending on where you live.

