‘Star Wars’ Casts Eman Esfandi As Ezra Bridger For Disney+ ‘Ahsoka’ Series

It seems that Disney and Lucasfilm have finally found their Ezra Bridger with actor Eman Esfandi. Bridger was a key player in ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and is said to be an important part of the upcoming Disney+ ‘Ahsoka’ series starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character.

Ezra Bridger was a fan favorite character from the ‘Rebels’ series that started in 2014. Originally voiced by Taylor Gray, Esfandi will be bringing him to life in live-action. Many thought the casting would be Mena Massoud but that turned out to not be the case.

Massoud even put out a statement about the rumors:

Glad the rumors will stop now. Never really had a fair shot at it unfortunately (1 self-tape months ago) but just wasn’t meant for me I guess. Can’t deny the dude looks exactly like Ezra. Hope it’s done justice! — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) September 9, 2022

Not much is known yet about the plot of the ‘Ahsoka’ series. It’s said to take up after ‘Rebels’ ended, which would send Ahsoka on a mission to find Ezra Bridger. Casting has been confirmed with Esfandi, so that will likely be the case.

What we do have is some confirmed casting details. Rosario Dawson will be playing the main character of Ahsoka again after appearing in ‘The Mandalorian: Season 2’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’

Dave Filoni, who co-created ‘Star Wars Rebels’ will be writing the series and Jon Favreau is the executive producer on the project. This gives me some hope for a great show!

Hayden Christensen has also been cast to play Anakin Skywalker with Ray Stevenson cast as an unknown villain. Of course Anakin would make sense given that Ahoska was his Padawan and he might want to try to help her.

Other casting announcements have included: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Ivanna Sakhno.

The ‘Ahsoka’ show will also be exciting because we will likely get to see Grand Admiral Thrawn brought to live action as well. I’m a big fan of the original Timothy Zahn trilogy with ‘Heir to the Empire,’ ‘Dark Force Rising,’ and ‘The Last Command.’ However, there has been no official casting announced for Grand Admiral Thrawn yet. Rumors were swirling that Thrawn’s voice actor, Lars Mikkelsen, might be cast. Nothing has been confirmed

Seeing Thrawn as a live-action character would be amazing, if done right. Given that it’s Filoni and Favreau I have some hope.

Currently, filming for Season 1 is underway and the show is slated for “sometime in 2023.”

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter from Cinelinx