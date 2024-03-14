‘Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection’ Launches With Few Servers and Mostly Negative Reviews







Many of us were initially happy to see the original Star Wars: Battlefront games getting an updated release. Better textures and 64-player online support? How could the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection go wrong? It did.

On launch today, Star Wars fans found that only a few servers were up. Eventually, more were brought online, but the damage had already been done. The reviews left for the game on Steam resulted in a ‘Mostly Negative’ rating, with 1,657 users leaving their opinions.

Players are also complaining about the initial lack of servers and bloated file size. According to Comicbook.com, you cannot change camera controls!

Those looking to invert the Y-axis for both on-foot and flight controls, you’re out of luck. Aspyr, responsible for this relaunch and the Tomb Raider Remastered collection, apparently pulled the same thing with Star Wars: Jedi Outcast – Jedi Knight II. However, it was eventually fixed.

As the article notes, Aspyr has not issued a statement confirming if a fix is being developed for the Battlefront Collection. Keep checking Steam to see if/when this gets updated.

Although this is called Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, only two games are included. Sadly, the PSP releases and the unreleased Battlefront III did not make the cut.

You get the first two with the following add-ons:

Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic)

Includes Bonus Map: Jabba’s Palace

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena

Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto

If you’re willing to plop down the $35.01 asking price, here are the minimum requirements for your rig:

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS *: Windows 8

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-3220

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB GTX 750

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system The original PC versions are still available. Private servers are up. So, there’s no need to pick up this latest release. [Source: Steam]

[Source: Comicbook.com]