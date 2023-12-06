Spidey and His Amazing Friends Returns in January For Season 3!







Spidey and his Amazing Friends will swing back onto television early next year for a third season! But when will the new adventures of Miles, Gwen, and Peter be on Disney Plus?

According to MARVEL, Spidey and His Amazing Friends will have its Season 3 premiere on January 8th. The latest addition to the animated series will debut on the Disney Channel at 8:30 AM ET and on Disney Junior at 1 PM ET.

Disney+ subscribers will need to wait a little while. How long? Marvel says the streaming service will get Spidey and his Amazing Friends “shortly thereafter,” meaning the January 8th premiere.

The Web-Spinners storyline from Season 2 will be continued, along with the introduction of White Tiger, Lizard, and Trapster. Marvel hints at a storyline called “Dino-Webs,” which will probably pull Pter Ptarker (Spider-Rex) into the show’s continuity.

What started as a reasonably innocuous kids’ show has turned into a pretty big hit. Spidey and his Amazing Friends began to include several iconic Marvel heroes and villains, including Iron Man, Black Panther, the Hulk, Ms. Marvel, The Thing, Doc Ock, and more.

I wonder if SAHAF will ever have the guts to introduce Carnage. I bet if the audience starts to fade, they will!

Check out the new music video below from Disney Junior!

“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Super Heroes to defeat foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.”

Have you been watching the Spider-Man show? Are you an adult? Just checking. You never know when it comes to kids’ entertainment these days. Anyway, what do you think of the series? Let us know below!

[Source: MARVEL]