Sonny Eclipse Animatronic Went Down With Smoke and A Leak







Sonny Eclipse returned to Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe about two months ago and he already went down. On Saturday night guests caught a video of the character leaking fluid and smoking.

Thankfully the damage must have been minimal because he’s back up and running. I’m sure it was an odd experience for those in the restaurant at the time.

WDWNT has a couple of good videos of the incident HERE.

The keyboard seemingly leaks fluid and smoke can be seen around the ceiling.

Unlike other animatronics, looking at you Three Caballeros, this one was repaired rather quickly.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!