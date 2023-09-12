Shop Disney Releases Homestead Holiday and Mickey and Minnie Christmas Merchandise

Today is the day Christmas merchandise starts hitting Shop Disney! Two collections were released: Homestead Holiday and Mickey and Friends Holiday. More holiday merchandise will be coming on October 2.
Let’s take a look!
Mickey and Minnie Holiday Collection
Mickey and Minnie Holiday Countdown Calendar – $54.99
This piece measures about 7 1/2” H x 9” W x 6” D.
“Count down to the big day with this fully sculpted countdown calendar featuring Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Chip ‘n Dale sharing a snow day in Fantasyland. With numbered blocks to change every day, it answers the question ”How much longer?” with more than a touch of holiday magic.”
Mickey and Friends Disney Parks Holiday Train Set – $151.99
Pre-order for 10/24/23
“All aboard for festive fun with this Disney Parks holiday train set. Look! There’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse pictured on the Lilly Belle locomotive inspired by the real-life Disney Parks Railroad engine named after Walt Disney’s wife. This battery-operated remote control train set also includes four other train cars and it plays music and character phrases. Festive figures of Mickey and Friends make this the merriest Holiday Express this side of the North Pole. Featuring a circular track, it is sure to inspire holiday memories that go straight to your heart.
- Remote control train set
- Includes Lilly Belle locomotive, coal tender, caboose, box car and flat bed car
- Includes 12 curved track pieces and 10 straight track pieces
- Mickey-inspired remote control
- Includes holiday figures of Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto
- Caboose features Louie, Huey, Dewey, and Chip ‘n Dale figures in the windows
- Includes two railroad crossing signs
- Flat bed car features snowy surface with ”Happy Holidays” gateway and fencing
- Plays Deck the Halls and two character phrases
- Circular track
- Battery operated
- emote control requires 6 x AA batteries, included
- Product: plastic / metal / electronics / paper
- Locomotive: approx. 21 1/2” x 7 12”
- Caboose: 10 3/4” L x 4 1/4” x 6 2/5”
- Box car: 10 4/5” L x 3 5/8” x 3 2/3”
- Flat bed car: 10 4/5” L x 4” x 5 9/10”
- Curved track: 12 3/5” L x 4 1/8” W
- Straight track: 10” L x 3 1/2” W
- Figures: Up to 3” H
- Crossing signs: 2 1/2” H
- Remote control: 5 1/3” x 3” x 1 1/3”
- Packaging: 35 1/2” x 17 1/3” x 5 1/2”
Mickey Mouse Holiday Plush 15″ – $26.99
“Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring except Mickey Mouse! Soft plush Mickey makes a cuddly stocking stuffer surprise in his candy cane costume and Santa hat.”
Minnie Mouse Holiday Plush 15″ – $26.99
“Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring except Minnie Mouse! Soft plush Minnie makes a cuddly stocking stuffer surprise in her candy cane costume and Santa hat with satin bow.”
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Wreath – $49.99
This piece measures 16” H x 19” W x 4” D.
“This charming Mickey icon wreath will add a festive flair to your front door, welcoming carolers and family gatherings alike, to fill your home with holiday cheer! It’s made up of glittering ornament balls to evoke your tree décor.”
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Light Up Tree Topper – $49.99
This piece measures 0 2/3” H x 3 1/8” W x 7 1/2” L and requires 3 AA batteries.
“Let the holidays shine brightly with this lighted Mickey and Minnie tree topper. With their songbooks in hand, Disney’s timeless twosome stand atop a sculpted star, a celestial celebration to top off your Christmas tree creation!”
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Throw Pillow – $39.99
This piece measures about 14” H x 17” W x 10” D.
“Make the holidays merry and bright when accenting your home décor with this soft stuffed throw pillow shaped like a Mickey Mouse icon ball ornament. Metallic fabric accents and an embroidered Fantasyland Castle appliqué add to the pillow’s festive flair.”
Mickey Mouse Holiday Tree Skirt – $79.99
This piece measures 52″ in diameter.
“Dress-up the tree with all the traditional joy and splendor of this fuzzy felt skirt with embroidered Mickey icon and Fantasyland Castle ornament art on a candy-striped bed, plus embroidered golden stars and festive pom pom trims.
- Felt Christmas tree skirt
- Mickey icon and Fantasyland Castle ornament appliqué artwork with embroidered detailing
- Embroidered golden stars
- Print stripes
- Button closure
- Furry pom pom trim
- Padded
- Fully lined”
Mickey and Friends Reversible Fleece Thow Blanket – $59.99
This blanket measures 60″ H X 50″ wide.
“Share the warmth of the holidays with loved ones while snuggling through the season under this reversible fuzzy fleece throw blanket with a merry Mickey and friends scene on one side and decorative ornament icon pattern on the other, plus candy stripe trim.”
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Stockings – $34.99 Each
Stockings measure approx. 11” W x 18” L with a hang loop that measures approx. 3” L.
Disney Woven Plaid Holiday Sleepwear Collection
Adults– $59.99
Sizes XS-3X
Girls – $34.99
Sizes 2 – 9/10
Kids – $34.99
Sizes 2- 9/10
Baby – $24.99 (currently sold out)
Homestead Holiday Collection
The great thing about this collection is that a lot of these items can be used year round.
Mickey Mouse Icon Homestead Holiday Floral Wreath – $49.99
This piece measures 17 1/3” H x 23 2/3” W x 3” D.
“Mickey will provide a festive welcome for your visitors with this large holiday wreath. The faux floral arrangement combines a variety of green foliage with bright orange seed pods. Attached to a rattan frame, and hanging from a string cord, it will give your front door plenty of character.”
Reversible Homestead Holiday Tree Skirt – $79.99
This piece measures 52″ in diameter.
“Have the best dressed tree in town thanks to Mickey Mouse and this festive tree skirt. The reversible design makes it twice as fun with one side featuring a plaid pattern intersected with Mickey icons while the other side has an allover motif of interlocking Mickey icons.”
Mickey Mouse Homestead Bowl Set – $34.99
“Add some color and character to meal times with this set of Mickey icon bowls. The three ceramic dishes each feature a different color, design and size so they’ll be suitable for any occasion. This tasteful set will make an invaluable addition to your kitchenware collection.
- Set includes three bowls: small/medium/large
- Each bowl features a different color and design
- Small red bowl features allover raised Mickey icons
- Medium orange bowl features raised white lines and Mickey icons
- Large green bowl features allover ridged design with Mickey icons
- Contrast interior
- Microwave and dishwasher safe
- Stoneware
- Small: 2” H x 4” Diameter
- Medium: 2 3/4” H x 5” Diameter
- Large: 3 1/2” H x 6” Diameter
- Small: holds 8 oz.
- Medium: holds 18 oz.
- Large: holds 33 oz.“
Homestead Reversible Throw – $74.99
It measures 60″ L X 50″ W
“It’s home sweet castle when you snuggle up under this Fantasyland Castle ”Home” throw. So soft and cuddly, this heartwarming (and toes warming, too) blanket has plush sherpa and appliqué art on one side and an allover Mickey icon quilted pattern on the other. Part of the Disney Seasonal Homestead Collection, it celebrates just how special home really is – while it beckons you back to your favorite home away from home.”
Homestead Mug – $19.99
“From our castle to yours, this ceramic mug is a lovely way to enjoy your morning brew. The word ”Home” is debossed and incorporates Fantasyland Castle screen art while the contrasting rounded base makes it even more magical.
- Approx. 3 1/4” H x 5 1/4” W (at handle) x 4” Diameter
- Holds 17 oz.”
Homestead Mug and Pitcher
Mug– $16.99
Pitcher– $34.99
Homestead Pasta Bowl Set – $44.99
“Meal times are always more enjoyable with Mickey for company so you’ll look forward to serving up pasta in this elegant set of dishes. Each of the four ceramic bowls features a tasteful color and a ridged design incorporating Mickey icons.
- 2 1/4” H x 7 5/6” Diameter
- Holds 35 oz.“
Mickey Mouse Homestead Table Runner, Towel and Throw Pillow
Table Runner – $49.99
Towel – $19.99
Throw Pillow -$39.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Stocking – $34.99
This piece measures 7 3/4” W x 17” L
“Sure to make Santa smile, this Mickey Mouse icon holiday stocking evokes the warmth and wonder of the season with a look that echoes the big guy’s iconic suit. The allover quilted pattern and the sweet embroidered appliqué are totally Mickey. Part of the Disney Seasonal Homestead Collection, it has a built-in loop for easy hanging and instant holiday joy.”
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
