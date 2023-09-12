Shop Disney Releases Homestead Holiday and Mickey and Minnie Christmas Merchandise







Today is the day Christmas merchandise starts hitting Shop Disney! Two collections were released: Homestead Holiday and Mickey and Friends Holiday. More holiday merchandise will be coming on October 2.

Let’s take a look!

Mickey and Minnie Holiday Collection

This piece measures about 7 1/2” H x 9” W x 6” D.

“Count down to the big day with this fully sculpted countdown calendar featuring Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Chip ‘n Dale sharing a snow day in Fantasyland. With numbered blocks to change every day, it answers the question ”How much longer?” with more than a touch of holiday magic.”

Pre-order for 10/24/23

“All aboard for festive fun with this Disney Parks holiday train set. Look! There’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse pictured on the Lilly Belle locomotive inspired by the real-life Disney Parks Railroad engine named after Walt Disney’s wife. This battery-operated remote control train set also includes four other train cars and it plays music and character phrases. Festive figures of Mickey and Friends make this the merriest Holiday Express this side of the North Pole. Featuring a circular track, it is sure to inspire holiday memories that go straight to your heart.

Remote control train set

Includes Lilly Belle locomotive, coal tender, caboose, box car and flat bed car

Includes 12 curved track pieces and 10 straight track pieces

Mickey-inspired remote control

Includes holiday figures of Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto

Caboose features Louie, Huey, Dewey, and Chip ‘n Dale figures in the windows

Includes two railroad crossing signs

Flat bed car features snowy surface with ”Happy Holidays” gateway and fencing

Plays Deck the Halls and two character phrases

Circular track

Battery operated

emote control requires 6 x AA batteries, included

Product: plastic / metal / electronics / paper

Locomotive: approx. 21 1/2” x 7 12”

Caboose: 10 3/4” L x 4 1/4” x 6 2/5”

Box car: 10 4/5” L x 3 5/8” x 3 2/3”

Flat bed car: 10 4/5” L x 4” x 5 9/10”

Curved track: 12 3/5” L x 4 1/8” W

Straight track: 10” L x 3 1/2” W

Figures: Up to 3” H

Crossing signs: 2 1/2” H

Remote control: 5 1/3” x 3” x 1 1/3”

Packaging: 35 1/2” x 17 1/3” x 5 1/2”

“Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring except Mickey Mouse! Soft plush Mickey makes a cuddly stocking stuffer surprise in his candy cane costume and Santa hat.”

“Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring except Minnie Mouse! Soft plush Minnie makes a cuddly stocking stuffer surprise in her candy cane costume and Santa hat with satin bow.”

This piece measures 16” H x 19” W x 4” D.

“This charming Mickey icon wreath will add a festive flair to your front door, welcoming carolers and family gatherings alike, to fill your home with holiday cheer! It’s made up of glittering ornament balls to evoke your tree décor.”

This piece measures 0 2/3” H x 3 1/8” W x 7 1/2” L and requires 3 AA batteries.

“Let the holidays shine brightly with this lighted Mickey and Minnie tree topper. With their songbooks in hand, Disney’s timeless twosome stand atop a sculpted star, a celestial celebration to top off your Christmas tree creation!”

This piece measures about 14” H x 17” W x 10” D.

“Make the holidays merry and bright when accenting your home décor with this soft stuffed throw pillow shaped like a Mickey Mouse icon ball ornament. Metallic fabric accents and an embroidered Fantasyland Castle appliqué add to the pillow’s festive flair.”

This piece measures 52″ in diameter.

“Dress-up the tree with all the traditional joy and splendor of this fuzzy felt skirt with embroidered Mickey icon and Fantasyland Castle ornament art on a candy-striped bed, plus embroidered golden stars and festive pom pom trims.

Felt Christmas tree skirt

Mickey icon and Fantasyland Castle ornament appliqué artwork with embroidered detailing

Embroidered golden stars

Print stripes

Button closure

Furry pom pom trim

Padded

Fully lined”

This blanket measures 60″ H X 50″ wide.

“Share the warmth of the holidays with loved ones while snuggling through the season under this reversible fuzzy fleece throw blanket with a merry Mickey and friends scene on one side and decorative ornament icon pattern on the other, plus candy stripe trim.”

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Stockings – $34.99 Each

Stockings measure approx. 11” W x 18” L with a hang loop that measures approx. 3” L.

Adults– $59.99

Sizes XS-3X

Girls – $34.99

Sizes 2 – 9/10

Kids – $34.99

Sizes 2- 9/10

Baby – $24.99 (currently sold out)

Homestead Holiday Collection

The great thing about this collection is that a lot of these items can be used year round.

This piece measures 17 1/3” H x 23 2/3” W x 3” D.

“Mickey will provide a festive welcome for your visitors with this large holiday wreath. The faux floral arrangement combines a variety of green foliage with bright orange seed pods. Attached to a rattan frame, and hanging from a string cord, it will give your front door plenty of character.”

This piece measures 52″ in diameter.

“Have the best dressed tree in town thanks to Mickey Mouse and this festive tree skirt. The reversible design makes it twice as fun with one side featuring a plaid pattern intersected with Mickey icons while the other side has an allover motif of interlocking Mickey icons.”

“Add some color and character to meal times with this set of Mickey icon bowls. The three ceramic dishes each feature a different color, design and size so they’ll be suitable for any occasion. This tasteful set will make an invaluable addition to your kitchenware collection.

Set includes three bowls: small/medium/large

Each bowl features a different color and design

Small red bowl features allover raised Mickey icons

Medium orange bowl features raised white lines and Mickey icons

Large green bowl features allover ridged design with Mickey icons

Contrast interior

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Stoneware

Small: 2” H x 4” Diameter

Medium: 2 3/4” H x 5” Diameter

Large: 3 1/2” H x 6” Diameter

Small: holds 8 oz.

Medium: holds 18 oz.

Large: holds 33 oz.“

It measures 60″ L X 50″ W

“It’s home sweet castle when you snuggle up under this Fantasyland Castle ”Home” throw. So soft and cuddly, this heartwarming (and toes warming, too) blanket has plush sherpa and appliqué art on one side and an allover Mickey icon quilted pattern on the other. Part of the Disney Seasonal Homestead Collection, it celebrates just how special home really is – while it beckons you back to your favorite home away from home.”

“From our castle to yours, this ceramic mug is a lovely way to enjoy your morning brew. The word ”Home” is debossed and incorporates Fantasyland Castle screen art while the contrasting rounded base makes it even more magical.

Approx. 3 1/4” H x 5 1/4” W (at handle) x 4” Diameter

Holds 17 oz.”

Mug– $16.99

Pitcher– $34.99

“Meal times are always more enjoyable with Mickey for company so you’ll look forward to serving up pasta in this elegant set of dishes. Each of the four ceramic bowls features a tasteful color and a ridged design incorporating Mickey icons.

2 1/4” H x 7 5/6” Diameter

Holds 35 oz.“

Table Runner – $49.99

Towel – $19.99

Throw Pillow -$39.99

This piece measures 7 3/4” W x 17” L

“Sure to make Santa smile, this Mickey Mouse icon holiday stocking evokes the warmth and wonder of the season with a look that echoes the big guy’s iconic suit. The allover quilted pattern and the sweet embroidered appliqué are totally Mickey. Part of the Disney Seasonal Homestead Collection, it has a built-in loop for easy hanging and instant holiday joy.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!