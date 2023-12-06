Shop Disney Is Now Selling A Starbucks Mickey Mouse Holiday Cold Cup Ornament Keychain







Starbucks fans and cup collectors, I have some news for you. Shop Disney is now selling a Starbucks Cold Cup keychain that might be perfect for you or as a gift for someone you know who also loves Starbucks!

Let’s take a look!

The keychain measures 4 1/5” H x 1 3/5” Diameter.

“A little bling and a whole lot of merry make this Mickey Mouse Starbucks® ornament keychain a stylish addition to your holiday décor. With an allover geometric pattern in an ombre shade, this cold cup ornament keychain features a raised image of Mickey’s iconic standing pose on one side and the Starbucks siren on the other. It comes attached with a red ribbon for hanging and a split key ring so you can add bling to your ring all year. After all, why should the rest of the year be any less merry?

Starbucks® tumbler ornament keychain

Mickey Mouse standing pose raised design on one side

Starbucks® bas relief logo on the other side

Allover raised geometric pattern

Allover ombre effect

Red ”straw”

Split key ring“

It’s just a really cute idea for Starbucks Cup fans. I wish they made these mini versions for other cups, like the Nightmare Before Christmas one. Maybe we will see this more and more in the future.

The full-sized Mickey Mouse Holiday Tumblers are also on sale if you want to bundle them both as a gift! Maybe put a Starbucks gift card with it too?

“This special holiday Mickey Mouse Starbucks® tumbler… has an allover ombre look, raised geometric design, and a reusable straw with cute candy cane cover.

Cold beverage tumbler

Mickey Mouse and Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney Resort on one side

Starbucks® logo on the other side

Allover ombre effect

Allover raised geometric design

Screw on lid

Red molded straw with red and white striped candy cane cover and ring at bottom so it won’t fall out

Part of the Starbucks® Collection developed exclusively for Disney Parks

For cold beverages only

Wash thoroughly before first use

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe“

What do you think? Comment and let us know!