Shop Disney Dropped D23 Exclusive Merchandise Today

The D23 Expo started today and Shop Disney has dropped exclusive merchandise in conjunction with the Expo opening today.

Only some of the lines launched today including: Munchlings, Color Me Courtney,

Let’s take a look!

Munchlings are Disney’s new scented plush line. There are larger 18″ plush (top row and Pooh) and Micro plush (most of the bottom row.)

Designed by Ashley Eckstein these ‘Star Wars’ pieces showcase the “light” side.



These exclusive items showcase Wakanda from the MCU.

Pieces designed by Ashley Taylor for Her Universe.

Princess Tiana fans can celebrate with this collection designed in collaboration with Color Me Courtney.

Of course we need some Shag merchandise. It’s a staple of the event.

There are several collections coming soon as well:

The Hercules 25th Anniversary Collection

Fantasyland Castle Collection and the Global Headbands.

Tron 40th Anniversary Collection (which I’m personally excited about) and the Spider-Man 60h Anniversary Collection designed by Ashley Eckstein.

The Aristocats Artist Series Collection by Ann Shen and 90’s X-Men Continuity Collection.

Marvel and Willow too!

