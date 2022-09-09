Shop Disney Dropped D23 Exclusive Merchandise Today

The D23 Expo started today and Shop Disney has dropped exclusive merchandise in conjunction with the Expo opening today.
Only some of the lines launched today including: Munchlings, Color Me Courtney,
Let’s take a look!
Munchlings
Munchlings are Disney’s new scented plush line. There are larger 18″ plush (top row and Pooh) and Micro plush (most of the bottom row.)
Star Wars Guided by the Light
Designed by Ashley Eckstein these ‘Star Wars’ pieces showcase the “light” side.
Black Panther: World of Wakanda
These exclusive items showcase Wakanda from the MCU.
Magic Kingdom Resort Fantasyland Collection by Ashley Taylor
Pieces designed by Ashley Taylor for Her Universe.
Princess Tiana Collection Color Me Courtney
Princess Tiana fans can celebrate with this collection designed in collaboration with Color Me Courtney.
Disneyland Fantasyland Collection by Shag
Of course we need some Shag merchandise. It’s a staple of the event.
There are several collections coming soon as well:
The Hercules 25th Anniversary Collection
Fantasyland Castle Collection and the Global Headbands.
Tron 40th Anniversary Collection (which I’m personally excited about) and the Spider-Man 60h Anniversary Collection designed by Ashley Eckstein.
The Aristocats Artist Series Collection by Ann Shen and 90’s X-Men Continuity Collection.
Marvel and Willow too!
