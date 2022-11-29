Shanghai Disneyland Has Been Shut Down Again

Shanghai Disneyland has seen more ups and downs than one of their attractions. It’s been closed and opened repeatedly since the pandemic started in 2020. Now, after only being reopened for a few days, it’s shutting down again on November, 29, due to the rising COVID cases in the the area.

Officials released an official statement on the closure:

“In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels will continue to operate normally.”

Some shopping areas and two hotels are remaining open for guests that are there.

At this point I would steer clear of a trip to Shanghai Disneyland for a couple of years, at least until the pandemic is considered “over” and they risk of closure ends.

