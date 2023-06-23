Secret Invasion Faces Backlash Over A.I. Generated Intro







Marvel has just released their first new original series for Disney+ Secret Invasion. The series focuses on a grand conspiracy as Nick Fury discovers the shapeshifting alien species the Skrull are hiding amongst humanity and must put a stop to them.



The series borrows the title of the popular 2008 Marvel comic storyline of the same name. However, instead of featuring multiple top Marvel heroes (some of whom are actually Skrull in disguise) this focuses mostly on the secret agent aspect of the MCU like the Agents of Shield series.







Despite the series’ recent debut the show has been getting some negative attention from fans as many noticed that the intro to the series features imagery resembling artificially generated imagery created in a computer program. The negative attention only increased when it was revealed to be the case.







Many fans expressed their opinions on the decision via social media, and a large majority were negative:

going from the beautiful end credits of She-Hulk to the AI mush opening credits of Secret Invasion sucks so much ass pic.twitter.com/nYik20P9Sm — Griffin Parker (@GVgalore) June 21, 2023

Won't be watching secret invasion but I think it's so funny the AI couldn't generate a proper samuel jackson and spat out something obviously using morpheus pics as the source pic.twitter.com/ObklbnLMsM — Milk @ Pax West 😈 (@MilkPls69) June 21, 2023

Marvel used AI to make the intro for #SecretInvasion … the takeover starts NOW. pic.twitter.com/YblUyf9EOy — Reel Moments 🎞 (@reelmomentsAI) June 21, 2023

Secret Invasion episode 1

Intro is ai generated garb pic.twitter.com/hbLhIt6Uue — Lost (@DefNotLost_) June 21, 2023

Following the reveal the VFX studio behind the show, Method Studios, released the following statement:



“Working on Secret Invasion, a captivating show exploring the infiltration of aliens into human society, provided an exceptional opportunity to delve into the intriguing realm of AI, specifically for creating unique character attributes and movements. Utilizing a custom AI tool for this particular element perfectly aligned with the project’s overall theme and the desired aesthetic.”



“The production process was highly collaborative and iterative, with a dedicated focus on this specific application of an AI toolset. It involved a tremendous effort by talented art directors, animators (proficient in both 2D and 3D), artists, and developers, who employed conventional techniques to craft all the other aspects of the project.”



“However, it is crucial to emphasize that while the AI component provided optimal results, AI is just one tool among the array of toolsets our artists used. No artists’ jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams.”

“Method Studios’ team of designers skillfully leveraged the power of both existing and custom AI technologies to apply the otherworldly and alien look. The entire process, guided by expert art direction, encompassed the initial storyboard phase, illustration, AI generation, 2D/3D animation and culminated in the final compositing stage.”







The line “No artists’ jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools” doesn’t quite ring true when compared to the intro sequence for the Ms. Marvel series:

"But eight people worked on that sequence so it doesn't cost jobs"



Here's a side by side comparison for Secret Invasion and Ms Marvel's credit sequences. I've worked on these projects, i know how many people are involved. It's usually more than EIGHT.#SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/pKhHH4zeQx — Matt Taylor (@MattTaylorDraws) June 22, 2023

A.I. generated material has become a very hot topic in Hollywood and is one of the key contributors to the recent writer’s strike. If certain rules are not put in place fast, then the whole of entertainment will begin to lose that “human touch”.



