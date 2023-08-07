Sanderson Sisters Hocus Pocus Harveys Bags Now Available on Shop Disney

It’s a glorious morning that will not make you sick when you see all the amazing Hocus Pocus merchandise that has dropped today! Among the new offerings are two Hocus Pocus Harveys bags!
Let’s take a look
Hocus Pocus Tote Bag – $178
This bag measures 13” H x 12 1/2” W x 3 3/4” D with an adjustable strap that extends from 30” – 82.”
It comes with a purse charm:
“Featuring the Sanderson Sisters on the front, this bewitching tote bag by Harveys will have you spellbound as you carry it around to all your favorite haunts! Inspired by Disney’s Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus, it’s made using Harveys’ signature seatbelt fabrication. The versatile design includes a detachable shoulder strap featuring a quote from the movie, while the trio of spooky sisters ride their broomsticks on the three dangling charms.
- Made of durable automotive seatbelts
- Front panel features the Sanderson Sisters
- Allover Hocus Pocus print featuring landmarks from the movie
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with ”Ah-say-into-pie, oppa-maybe-uppen-die. In-sama-koray-ah-ma.” quote
- Orange zip top closure
- Enamel cloisonné zip pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- Rolled carry handles
- Detachable keychain with three charms featuring Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson
- Ball chain with Disney Parks/Harveys tag
- Silvertone hardware
- Jacquard lining features allover witchcraft symbols
- Interior Disney Parks/Harveys label“
Hocus Pocus Harveys Crossbody – $178
This bag measures 10 1/2” H x 11 1/2” W x 2” D with an adjustable strap that extends from 30” – 82.”
It also comes with the purse charm:
“Featuring an allover pattern of the Sanderson Sisters, this versatile crossbody bag by Harveys will have you spellbound as you wear it every witch way! Inspired by Disney’s Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus, it’s made using Harveys’ signature seatbelt fabrication. The detachable strap features a quote from the movie, while the trio of spooky sisters ride their broomsticks on the three dangling charms.
- Made of durable automotive seatbelts
- Allover print featuring the Sanderson Sisters and witchcraft symbols
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with ”Ah-say-into-pie, oppa-maybe-uppen-die. In-sama-koray-ah-ma.” quote
- Orange zip top closure
- Enamel cloisonné zip pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- Detachable keychain with three charms featuring Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson
- Ball chain with Disney Parks/Harveys tag
- Silvertone hardware
- Jacquard lining features allover witchcraft symbols
- Interior Disney Parks/Harveys label
- Inspired by Disney’s Hocus Pocus films“
The lining is black and white with Sanderson Sister witch imagery.
Both bags are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.