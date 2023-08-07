Sanderson Sisters Hocus Pocus Harveys Bags Now Available on Shop Disney







It’s a glorious morning that will not make you sick when you see all the amazing Hocus Pocus merchandise that has dropped today! Among the new offerings are two Hocus Pocus Harveys bags!

Let’s take a look

This bag measures 13” H x 12 1/2” W x 3 3/4” D with an adjustable strap that extends from 30” – 82.”

It comes with a purse charm:

“Featuring the Sanderson Sisters on the front, this bewitching tote bag by Harveys will have you spellbound as you carry it around to all your favorite haunts! Inspired by Disney’s Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus, it’s made using Harveys’ signature seatbelt fabrication. The versatile design includes a detachable shoulder strap featuring a quote from the movie, while the trio of spooky sisters ride their broomsticks on the three dangling charms.

Made of durable automotive seatbelts

Front panel features the Sanderson Sisters

Allover Hocus Pocus print featuring landmarks from the movie

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with ”Ah-say-into-pie, oppa-maybe-uppen-die. In-sama-koray-ah-ma.” quote

Orange zip top closure

Enamel cloisonné zip pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Rolled carry handles

Detachable keychain with three charms featuring Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson

Ball chain with Disney Parks/Harveys tag

Silvertone hardware

Jacquard lining features allover witchcraft symbols

Interior Disney Parks/Harveys label“

This bag measures 10 1/2” H x 11 1/2” W x 2” D with an adjustable strap that extends from 30” – 82.”

It also comes with the purse charm:

“Featuring an allover pattern of the Sanderson Sisters, this versatile crossbody bag by Harveys will have you spellbound as you wear it every witch way! Inspired by Disney’s Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus, it’s made using Harveys’ signature seatbelt fabrication. The detachable strap features a quote from the movie, while the trio of spooky sisters ride their broomsticks on the three dangling charms.

Made of durable automotive seatbelts

Allover print featuring the Sanderson Sisters and witchcraft symbols

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with ”Ah-say-into-pie, oppa-maybe-uppen-die. In-sama-koray-ah-ma.” quote

Orange zip top closure

Enamel cloisonné zip pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Detachable keychain with three charms featuring Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson

Ball chain with Disney Parks/Harveys tag

Silvertone hardware

Jacquard lining features allover witchcraft symbols

Interior Disney Parks/Harveys label

Inspired by Disney’s Hocus Pocus films“

The lining is black and white with Sanderson Sister witch imagery.

Both bags are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!