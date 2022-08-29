runDisney Unveils Retro 90’s Themed Medals for Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

The annual Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will be celebrating 30 years in 2023. It’s the only full marathon offered at Walt Disney World, with most events offering only a half-marathon as the “big event.” For 2023 the marathon is going old school with medals inspired by the 1990’s in honor of when the event started.

During the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend runners can participate in six different races and three challenges.

Here’s a look at the medals:

Walt Disney World 5K – January 5, 2023

Pluto is the featured character for this event.

Walt Disney World 10K – January 6, 2023

This event features Chip and Dale.

Walt Disney World Half Marathon – January 7, 2023

The Half Marathon features Donald and Daisy Duck.

Walt Disney World Marathon – January 8, 2023

The full marathon features Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge

This challenge combines the WDW Half Marathon and WDW Marathon for at total of 39.6 miles!

Dopey Challenge

If you complete all four races you will also receive the Dopey Challenge medal. That is a combined total of 48.6 miles!

Currently all the in-person races are sold out, but you can still possibly get spaces via a travel agency.

Virtual racing options are all available for 5K, 10K, Half, Full, and Challenges. You can still book those HERE.

Source: Disney Parks Blog