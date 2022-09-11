RunDisney Coming Back to Disneyland in 2024!

RunDisney is FINALLY coming back to Disneyland in 2024. This was announced today at the D23 Expo by Josh D’Amaro. Disneyland has not had races since 2017 with all the races being run and operated at Walt Disney World.
No dates or races have been released as of yet.
JUST ANNOUNCED at #D23Expo: #runDisney races will return to @Disneyland in 2024! 👟 ✨ Stay tuned to https://t.co/9THA1OneCK for details on specific dates, registration information & more. For more #D23Expo news, visit here: https://t.co/BMC9efvwYG pic.twitter.com/IneV3XTGUg
— runDisney (@runDisney) September 11, 2022
Are you excited to run a race again at the Disneyland Resort?
