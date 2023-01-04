runDisney 2023-2024 Season Dates Announced

Disney fans and runners get ready for the 2023-2024 runDisney events. Disney has just posted the dates for the upcoming events from summer 2023- Spring 2024.

Let’s take a look!

2023 runDisney Virtual Series June-August 2023

General Registration will open on April 25, 2023

2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend November 2-5, 2023

Club runDisney Registration will open March 14, 2023

General Registration will open March 21, 2023

Virtual Event Registration will open March 24, 2023

2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend January 3-7, 2024

Club runDisney Registration opens on April 4, 2023

General Registration opens on April 11, 2023

Virtual Event Registration opens on April 14, 2023

Returning in 2024 is the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend January 11-14, 2024

Club runDisney Registration will open on February 7, 2023

General Registration will open on February 14, 2023

Virtual Event Registration will open on February 17, 2023

2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon February 22-25, 2024

Club runDisney Registration will open on June 13, 2023

General Registration will open on June 20, 2023

Virtual Event Registration will open on June 23, 2023

2024 Springtime Surprise Weekend April 18-21, 2024

Club runDisney Registration will open on August 15, 2023

General Registration will open on August 22, 2023

Virtual Event Registration will open on August 25, 2023

With the runDisney event returning to Disneyland runDisney will be bringing back the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge for 2024. Disney will post more information about that later this month.

If you have never participated in a runDisney event I highly recommend doing so. It’s so much fun. Not a runner, no problem. The 5K events are more friendly to different fitness levels and they don’t have the strict time constraints that other races do. You can also participate Virtually for a lot of these events. That means you can do the races in your own home town, on a treadmill, at your own pace. Just make sure you keep track of your time and you submit that time.

Give it a try at least once. I love doing these events both in person and virtually. Of course check with your doctor first to make sure that you are healthy enough to participate.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!