RUMOR: Wesley Snipes To Return As Blade For Deadpool 3







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The rumor mill for the upcoming Deadpool 3 just keeps turning out more and more possibilities. Many fans are eagerly awaiting the finale to the Deadpool trilogy and the end of the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel. Not only will we see the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, but other members of the X-Men and even Jennifer Garner’s Electra.







Recently, many rumors have been coming out of the pipeline, reporting that various former X-Men and Fox-era Marvel actors will be reprising their roles for the upcoming film. From Hally Berry’s Storm to Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, to Channing Tatum as Gambit and many others. Some even speculate former Fantastic Four actors will appear.



So far, many of these former actors have been relegated to all Fox-related productions. But now a huge name has dropped for another potential cameo, this time from a former New Line Cinema production.







A new rumor via GeekoCityMag, one of their sources says that actor Wesley Snipes will be returning as Blade. The following statement was posted on their blog:



“Wesley Snipes will return as Blade in Deadpool 3. According to sources, Wesley Snipes will make his MCU debut as the vampire hunter.“



Snipes hasn’t been involved with the character since the underwhelming Blade Trinity from 2004. Snipes has also reportedly been on the outs with Marvel for casting Mahershala Ali in the upcoming Blade series on Disney+ instead of asking him back.







But, since Ryan Reynolds is a friend of Snipes (and also appeared in Blade Trinity alongside Snipes) there is a chance they could have worked something out.



With the number of reported cameos piling up, this feels a lot like DC’s recent bomb The Flash. Hopefully, they will be able to handle the multiverse concept better than the competition.



Source: Bounding Into Comics