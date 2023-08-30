Rumor Suggests She-Hulk Season 2 Is Coming After Hollywood Strikes







A new rumor has been swirling that Disney and Marvel will make a ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Season 2 after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end. Of course, it’s just a rumor, which doesn’t mean it is true. Given the trouble Disney is in of late with declining returns for Disney+ and Marvel/Star Wars interest waning and lawsuits over Disney+ performance, this might not be the best idea.

The report comes from Hollywood leaker MyTimeToShineHello on X.

She-Hulk season 2 is happening (or should I say will happen post-strikes) pic.twitter.com/yjwINA2NWJ — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 29, 2023

If true, Disney and Marvel will double down on a show that didn’t perform well during a time when many are tired of the constant Marvel and Star Wars shows and films.

My guess is that if this is true, Disney is trying to do something they feel is like the “Barbie” movie with girl power good and patriarchy bad vibes. Another reason they may also hold the course for ‘The Marvels’ release in November. Frankly, it doesn’t make sense to make another season otherwise.

When the show came out, it didn’t even make the Neilson rating charts, which never happened to Disney+ Marvel shows before.

Samba TV did indicate the first four days of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ the show had 1.5 million households watch. While this sounds like a lot, the show tied with “Hawkeye” for the premiere but was only above ‘Secret Invasion’ at 994k and Ms. Marvel at 775k. The ratings were also not great for this show, with Rotten Tomatoes showing a 77% critical score and a 32% Audience Score.

With Bob Iger claiming Disney will be more selective about films and shows while being tighter with budgets, I don’t know if another season of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ offers the return on investment (ROI) that Disney needs right now. Especially when coupled with the rapidly declining audience.

As of now, it’s just a rumor. Until Disney or Marvel confirms, it’s all speculation. Nothing is happening until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end. Given how that is going, it could be awhile.

