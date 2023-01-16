Rumor: Robert Downey Jr. Could Possibly Appear In a Star Wars Movie?

There is a new rumor circulating around the internet that brings Robert Downey Jr. and Dave Favreau together again for a ‘Star Wars’ film. Of course it’s just a rumor, but it would make sense to pair up Favreau and RDJ.

The rumor comes from Giant Freakin Robot, so it’s all hearsay at this point. But this is the rumor that they posted on their site:

“..the former Marvel Cinematic Universe star is in negotiations to enter a galaxy far, far away, putting him in yet another of the biggest movie franchises of all time. Lucasfilm has been leery in producing a full-length movie for the franchise as of late, but bringing Robert Downey Jr and Jon Favreau to anchor Star Wars is a sound move.”

Another take-away from this rumor is that it wouldn’t be for a show it would be for a film. We have seen several films announced and then they disappear into limbo. Given Favreau’s success in the ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ arena, it would make sense to give him a film next.

The article goes on to speculate that a team up like this would lead to a “lighter” “rougish” character or film.

“While there are no details of what the project might entail, it seems likely that a Robert Downey Jr and Jon Favreau Star Wars movie would lean into the lighter, roguish side of the franchise. The actor’s performance as Tony Stark was noted for giving the Marvel Cinematic Universe a quippy, quickly-moving pace, supported by Jon Favreau’s background in comedy. If the two are going to work in the Star Wars universe, it will most likely try to retain that crowd-pleasing vibe.”

It’s an interesting theory and I don’t hate the idea.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Giant Freakin Robot