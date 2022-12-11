RUMOR: Marvel To Release Fewer Projects Per Year Going Forward

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



While nobody really wants to admit it the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed to “bite off a little more than it could chew” in its most recent cinematic phase. Phase 4 of the MCU lasted only two years, 2021 – 2022, but there were a record number of films and shows filling up a small amount of space.







While the film count, consisting of only seven films, is usual for the MCU what seemed to overstimulate viewers was the quantity of shows, more specifically many of the Disney+ Originals. In total there were eight different television shows with each consisting between 6 – 9 half hour episodes (some length differs from show to show).



PHASE 4 (Film = BOLD, Show = Italic):



WandaVision (January, 2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March, 2021)

Loki (June, 2021)

Black Widow (July, 2021)

What If…? (August, 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September, 2021)

The Eternals (November, 2021)

Hawkeye (November, 2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December, 2021)

Moon Knight (March, 2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May, 2022)

Ms. Marvel (June, 2022)

Thor: Love & Thunder (July, 2022)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (August, 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November, 2022)



Looking at that list alone is enough to make a casual fan or even a newcomer question how much time they have to dedicate to watching all of this content not even including the first three phases.







Now it appears that after a recent “re-evaluation” behind the scenes Marvel, going forward, will be slowing down the amount of content they release per year as to not oversaturate the market with super hero films.



According to industry insider Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus we can expect to see this taking affect very soon:

While the slate moving means having to wait longer for future projects to be released, it’s ultimately for the sake of keeping quality > quantity.



I’ll just say this. Don’t expect 2022’s schedule of at least 1 Marvel project each month to stay true for 2023/2024. https://t.co/Fnx1I9x1aK — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) December 8, 2022

This report does seem to hold water as 2023 only has three films slated for theatrical release and only four television shows, one of them being the second season to a previous show.



What do you think? Will slowing the output of content from Marvel make it easier for overwhelmed audience members?



