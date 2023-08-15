RUMOR: Lupita Nyong’o To Possibly Play Tiana In Princess & The Frog Remake







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Disney hasn’t had the best of luck lately when it comes to their Live-Action Remakes of their classic animated films. What was usually considered a guaranteed moneymaker is now a lucky if it breaks even affair.



Their most recent film The Little Mermaid, despite making over $560 Million at the box office, is still considered to have underperformed due to its inflated budget and marketing cost.







One of the company’s current in-production remakes is one based on the 2009 cult classic The Princess and the Frog. The film was Disney’s second to last hand-drawn theatrically released animated film before their hand-drawn department was shut down. The film also had one of Disney’s original black princesses, that being Tiana.







Now when your film centers around a princess, most people will want to know who will be playing the lead. Many names are thrown out there in terms of fan casting. Names such as Zoë Kravitz or Letitia Wright. Well, a new rumor suggests that Disney may already have an actress in mind.







According to a recent report via insider Daniel Richtman, actress Lupita Nyong’o, who recently became known for playing Nakia in Marvel’s Black Panther series, is being considered for the role. The Kenyan-born actress is also known for voicing the character of Maz Katana in the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy and Raksha in the 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.







Despite Disney possibly eyeing her for the role, there is still the chance the project might not see the light of day as some remakes like The Hunchback of Notre Dame may end up getting canceled.



What do you think of the rumored casting? Would she make a good Princess Tiana? Or should Disney just quit before they’re ahead and cancel the project? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: Full Circle Cinema