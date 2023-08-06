RUMOR: Live-Action Hunchback Remake Possibly Canceled







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Throughout the 2010s, Disney made it big with their lineup of Live-Action Remakes of their classic animated films, beginning in 2010 with Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland. Soon every film from the company’s catalog was up for consideration.







Disney arguably had their biggest moneymakers in the latter half of the decade with films like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Aladdin all crossing the $1 Billion mark worldwide. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the money train has seemingly gone off the rails.



The 2020 remake of Mulan was a box office disaster (for obvious reasons) but was also soaked in controversy surrounding the filming locations. Not to mention it was criticized for being vastly different from the 1998 original. 2021’s Cruella was also a box office disappointment. Shortly after, other remakes such as Pinocchio and Peter Pan and Wendy were relegated to Disney+ and savaged by both critics and audiences online.







Most recently, the 2023 remake of The Little Mermaid not only underperformed at the box office, but the film’s teaser trailer holds the record for most YouTube dislikes for any Hollywood film. And don’t even get me started on the current Snow White situation.



Now it appears that Disney is looking at the list of in-production remakes and are crossing some off of the list. According to DisInsider via their anonymous sources, the Live-Action Remake of 1996’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame may possibly be getting the axe.







Originally announced in 2019 with John Gad said to star as Quasimodo, DisInsider states that Bob Iger may cancel the project.



“Now that Bob Iger is back in the driver’s seat, it is highly unlikely that the project will move forward as Iger is not the biggest fan of Hunchback of Notre Dame, and a remake isn’t on their list of priorities. Now things can obviously change, but this is the most recent information we have on the project.“



While it is not 100% confirmed to be canceled, the recent WGA and SAG strikes aren’t helping the situation. Not to mention the billions of lost revenue means less money to fund such productions.







If the project is indeed scrapped, then others like Bambi, Hercules and The Aristocats may be on the chopping block as well, and the whole trend of Live-Action Remakes may go the way of the direct-to-video sequels.



What do you think? Is the Hunchback remake dead? Will Disney start canceling their other in-production Live-Action Remakes? Let us know your thoughts.



