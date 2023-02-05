RUMOR: Jim Carrey’s The Grinch Getting A Sequel?







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPROT OF JIM CARREY RETURNING FOR THE GRINCH 2 IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The popular Dr. Seuss’ character The Grinch has been entertaining people of all ages for generations. From the original book form 1957, to the 1966 Chuck Jones animated short, and even to guests of the Universal Studios theme parks.







Perhaps the best known version is the live-action adaptation from 2000 that stars popular comedian Jim Carrey. This version is the one that the Universal Studios version is based on.

Jim Carrey was said to be the highlight of the film with his over exaggerated nature fitting well with a social outcast who has lived by themselves for decades. The film is also an interesting contrast between two extremes when it comes to the subject of Christmas. One obsessed with the materials and commercialism while the other rejects the traditions of kindness and togetherness. Only one knows the true spirit and is able to bring everyone together.







Despite this the film has garnered some criticisms for being different from the book. But it is the more popular and accepted adaptation when it comes to theatrical releases since the 2018 attempt by Illumination (starring Benedict Cumberbatch) wasn’t received as fondly.



But over two decades later a new report from Giant Freaking Robot via a “trusted source” it is reported that Jim Carrey will be returning to the role in a sequel. No details have been revealed about the potential plot.







There were other Grinch stories like the Halloween themed Grinch Night and the crossover The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat. Just imagine Mike Myers’ Cat in the Hat making a return as well.



What do you think? Do you believe that Jim Carrey is returning to play the role of mean old Mister Grinch?



Source: Giant Freaking Robot



