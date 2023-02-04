RUMOR: Disney Considering Licensing Films & Shows To Rivals







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.

With the streaming wars intensifying all sorts of crazy business dealings are coming to fruition. Paramount+ (Owned by Paramount) recently announced a merger with Showtime and HBO Max (Owned by Warner Bros. Discovery) began licensing out some of their content to other platforms like Tubi TV.







Disney seems to continue adding subscribers to their streaming services. In the Q4 earnings call Disney CEO Bob Iger stated:



“Our fourth quarter saw strong subscription growth with the addition of 14.6 million total subscriptions, including 12.1 million Disney+ subscribers.“







However Disney has seen its stock price decrease with a reported loss of $1.5 Billion in online video content. Despite their massive footprint on the streaming front Disney seems to be having trouble keeping their grip. But it appears that Disney may be looking to try and copy one of their competitors to increase revenue on that front.



A recent report via Bloomberg suggests that Disney is considering licensing some of its movies and television shows to rival streaming platforms. This being a similar strategy to Warner Bros. Discovery and harkens back to the days when a large amount of Disney content used to be available on Netflix, like the Netflix exclusive Marvel shows.



While no more details about this report are available, it can be safe to assume that they won’t put any major Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Lucasfilm products on competing services.







Most likely it would be shows and movies from their back catalogue such as Touchstone, Hollywood Pictures and the vast library of content via their purchase of 20th Century Fox. The Fox library consists of various movies and television shows that Disney could definitely offload onto another service.



Whatever the case, Disney is current going through some restructuring and a few “course corrections” while also going through a proxy war. Iger may try to do whatever he can to turn a profit, even if that means taking money from your rivals.



Source: WDWNT