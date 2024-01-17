RUMOR: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ To Feature White Tiger







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The Daredevil: Born Again series has seen a number of production issues since its announcement. Meant to be a re-introduction of the Charlie Cox incarnation of the character since the cancellation of the Netflix series, the show went through an overhaul during the recent writers’ and directors’ strikes in Hollywood.







With things getting back on track with Daredevil appearing in the recent Echo series, some reports have been coming out about a potential plot line and a character that might have a major role in the show.



A recent report suggests that despite the rewrites, one of the key plot points that will carry over from the original concept will be the character of White Tiger. A storyline in the series will see Matt Murdock taking on Hector Ayala as a client after he is framed for a crime he didn’t commit.







The character of White Tiger first appeared in 1975 as part of The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu anthology magazine. There have been multiple incarnations of the character over the years, with the Kasper Cole version being one of the most well-known.



The recent report also suggests that Marvel is considering a spin-off of the White Tiger series. It had been rumored that actress Jenna Ortega would portray the Ava Ayala version of the character, who is the younger sister of Hector Ayala.







We will have to wait and see if any of these reports are true. Until then, Daredevil: Born Again is currently scheduled for a 2025 release. The series will potentially connect the Netflix shows to the MCU, depending on if any of the actors from those shows are willing to return.



What do you think? Should White Tiger get their own spin-off series?



Source: comicbookmovie.com