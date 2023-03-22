RUMOR: Concepts For EPCOT Mary Poppins Ride Revealed







It’s no secret that the World Showcase in EPCOT is somewhat lacking in rides. Aside from Frozen, Ratatouille, and The Three Caballeros there isn’t much outside of a few indoor theater attractions and some live performances.







However, there is indeed an effort being made to change that. Not only was Ratatouille recently added to the France pavilion, but a Mary Poppins attraction was also planned for the United Kingdom pavilion. Emphasis on the “was” as due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 many re-themes, restorations, expansions, and even new attractions were either put on hold or outright canceled.



One of these attractions was the Mary Poppins ride. And despite the ride still being considered “in the works” little to no information has come forward on any news of the project moving forward.



But now it appears we have a clue as to what the attraction would have been like. A former Disney Imagineer named Damon Pressman has supposedly come forward with a piece of concept art for what the overall layout of the ride would have been.







The attraction would have been based on the ‘Jolly Holiday’ segment of the 2018 sequel Mary Poppins Returns (an odd choice) and would have been a spinning teacup-style attraction.



This does however feel somewhat redundant as the ever popular Alice in Wonderland themed ride Mad Tea Party is just a park hop away in Magic Kingdom. Plus it seems like another basic, out-of-the-box theme park attraction with an inexpensive Disney-twist.



It is still currently unknown what fate this ride will have, especially with the budget cuts across the board and layoffs the company is facing. But hopefully, we won’t have to wait long for the World Showcase to expand with more rides and experiences to help attract more guests to EPCOT.



Source: Gotta Go Orlando