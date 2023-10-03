Rukkit’s Disney100 Mickey Mouse Is Cool and Expensive







As the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney’s company draws to a close, another unique collectible arrives from Mighty Jaxx. Following the release of the sweet “transforming” Mickey Mouse statue, we’re getting a new look at the animation icon from the artist known as Rukkit.

This colorful version of Mickey Mouse stands 9″ tall and features the artist’s signature stencil style. He’s made of polystone (a form of resin) and is pretty expensive. However, that price comes with a chance of getting one signed by the artist!

Rukkit will sign three of the stencil art Mickey Mouse statues. This limited edition mouse costs $599; Mickey should ship in February 2024.

Aside from the price, the one downside of Rukkit’s Mickey Mouse is that it’s also sold out. I had taken a break from writing for a few days, and of course, that’s when Mighty Jaxx decided to introduce a new Disney collectible.

“Commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary with a collectible that reimagines Mickey Mouse! This vibrant masterpiece showcases the exceptional stencil art style of Thai artist Rukkit. Known for his captivating approach that combines organic elements with mesmerizing geometric shapes, Rukkit has transformed the beloved Disney icon into a visually intriguing work of art.“

It’s unlikely that more of these will be made since only 100 pieces of the limited edition Mickey were being produced. After checking out Rukkit’s Instagram, he appears to be a very one-off kind of artist, and I can respect that.

I certainly wouldn’t mind if he made a Donald Duck in this style, but that’s just because the angry waterfowl is my favorite character.

What do you think of the stencil Mickey? Let us know below!

[Source: Mighty Jaxx]