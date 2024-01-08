Rosario Dawson Comments On Ahsoka’s Future







The Star Wars franchise in 2023 saw the release of the third season of The Mandalorian and the premier of its second spin-off series Ahsoka. While many fans were excited for the third season of The Mandalorian some had already checked out due to the reception of shows like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.







The third season of The Mandalorian, unfortunately, suffered in viewership ratings when compared to previous seasons, especially with some of the show’s tonal changes from the second season. Not long after, Ahsoka premiered, that too suffered lower than expected viewership.



Despite this, the fans who did enjoy the series have been hoping for some announcement regarding the possibility of another season. They wish to see the Jedi warrior, alongside the returning characters from Star Wars: Rebels, continue their adventures. Aside from The Mandalorian and Andor, no other Star Wars show has been renewed for another season, so it’s hit or miss on if there would be one.







However, despite not getting any official announcements from Lucasfilm, the show’s leading actress, Rosario Dawson, did give us some insight into the current status of the show. When appearing on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast she was asked if there had been any conversations regarding a second season. This is what she had to say.



“No. We’re supposed to be having a dinner soon, of the whole cast, which will be really nice because I haven’t seen everyone. I was very jealous seeing everyone at some of their cons recently, which I wasn’t able to be at.“



While it is potentially sad news for fans of the show, remember that certain shows, like The Mandalorian, take breaks in between seasons so talks may start back up soon. Although, Disney’s recent efforts to cut back on spending may put a damper on things.



Do you want to see Ahsoka get a second season? Let us know.



Source: CBR